Frankie Muniz Says His Home Flooded After His Cat Turned on Faucet

Frankie Muniz has had one rough week.

Not only was the Malcom in the Middle alum grieving a loss in his family, but he suffered a major "disaster" at his five-story home in Arizona -- at the hands paws of his cat, Jeri.

“I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture,” he tweeted. “All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

The 32-year-old actor said he was positively "devastated and exhausted" from the "tough week," after the loss of his Uncle Skip. Following the funeral, he returned home from his lengthy international trip to find all of his belongings destroyed.

“I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster," Muniz continued. "I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting. I just need some support.”

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

The TV star added that he knows the story sounds completely absurd, but he swears "it's true." He also thanked his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, for helping him cope.

"I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction," he shared. "Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need."

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

According to a screengrab shared by Yahoo! from Price's Instagram stories, the pair immediately started cleaning up the mess. While not everything was destroyed, they do have an immense amount of construction on the horizon.

"Starting the process of removing every item today," she wrote. "Thankfully not all of our furniture is destroyed but, every single wall, floor and ceiling has to be ripped out and replaced to reduce the risk of mold."

And to add to the stress of the week, Muniz had to face yet another ordeal at their hotel on Saturday.

"Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house," he shared on Twitter. "This has been an eventful week."

Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 17, 2018

Fittingly, in a photo posted to Instagram last spring, Muniz shared that his furry friend "thinks she owns the place."

Since his starring role on Malcolm in the Middle in the early 2000s, Muniz continues to take on a few roles, and most recently starred in Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, where he landed third place with Witney Carson.

Watch below for more on the star.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz to Host 'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz Join Winter Tour

Frankie Muniz Admits He's Trying to Keep Up With Alfonso Ribeiro for 'DWTS' Trio Dance (Exclusive)

Related Gallery