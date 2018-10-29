Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ –Outlander's fourth season is just six days away!

Now that we've dazzled you with a new interview with Sam Heughan, made you say, "Awww!" when Rollo interrupted our chat with John Bell, and given you the inside scoop from Sophie Skeltonand Richard Rankin – it's time to hear from Outlander's leading lady!

ET caught up with star Caitriona Balfe earlier this summer on set in Scotland, where she spilled on Jamie and Claire's "bliss of domesticity" in season four and many more behind-the-scenes secrets.

"The Frasers come to America," Balfe dished to our cameras inside of the "Wilmington pub" -- a new set that Claire and Jamie will spend time in throughout season four. "They are immigrants and [this season] is about finding a home. Again, it's very different to last season and previous seasons, so I think people will be really excited by it."

In addition to the brave new world, Claire will be exploring a brave new wardrobe!

"Oh my gosh, this season I love where the costumes have gone to!" she gushed. "It’s a real frontier woman, which is really cool. It’s a lot of borrowed pieces, which is nice. We always like to play with a little bit of a modern aesthetic although tied into what’s going on at the time, so it’s quite cool."

As for Jamie and Claire's relationship this season, Balfe revealed that the time-traveling twosome will be living the American dream!

"We explore this relationship in a different way this season," she explained. "We’ve done the falling in love. We’ve done the pining. We’ve done the reunion. You have to try and explore different facets of the relationship as you go forward."

"You really get to see this couple be able to enjoy each other’s company," Balfe continued with a smile. "You get to see them in the bliss of domesticity. They’re really supporting each other. They’re not on this cliffhanger of will-they-won't-they anymore. It’s very different and it’s a different side of Claire that we see. It’s a much more nurturing side of her."

