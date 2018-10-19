Step aside, Sam Heughan – there’s a new top dog on Outlander…

We recently gifted fans with a brand new interview of Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin talking about Bree and Roger’s relationship in season four, but we know that all you lassies are like a dog with a bone and are ready for more!

So ET traveled to the Outlander set in Scotland to fetch you a brand-new interview with actor John Bell and future scene-stealer Rollo – but we’ve got to warn you: this video will make you squeal from cuteness.

As all Drums of Autumn fans know, in the upcoming season, young Ian will become BFFs – best fur friends – with a large, wolf-like dog named Rollo and the twosome forms an unbreakable connection.

Starz

To find this on-screen connection with this off-screen pup, Bell revealed that he devoted a lot of his personal time to bond with the pup.

"Before I even started on season four, I was going to puppy training classes with him and we would climb mountains together," Bell said of Dewey, one of two adorable dogs who play the role of Rollo in season four.

Press play on our exclusive interview above to watch Rollo crash our interview and then get the inside scoop on what’s coming up for Ian’s future in the American Colonies.

Keep it locked to ETonline for more interviews from Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin and more of your favorite stars before Outlander’s fourth season premieres Sunday, Nov. 4 on Starz.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Outlander' Season 4: Sophie Skelton Spills on Bree's Journey & 'Intimate' Relationship With Roger (Exclusive)

‘Outlander': Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Dish on Jamie & Claire’s ‘Deeper Love’ in Season 4! (Exclusive)

'Outlander' Season 4 Trailer: Jamie and Claire 'Brave the New World' — and Share a Steamy Kiss! (Exclusive)