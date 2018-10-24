We’ve got a wee bit o’ fun for ye lassies today!

As we inch closer and closer to Outlander’s season four premiere on Nov. 4, ET is going to continue to tantalize you with exclusive new interviews with the stars on set in Scotland – and today it’s Richard Rankin’s time to shine.

We sat down with Rankin in a new American pub set coming to Outlander this year, and after pretending to share a dram, the 35-year-old actor dished that his character, Roger MacKenzie, is about to go on a "roller coaster ride" in season four.

What make this comparison even more amazing is the fact that Rankin’s onscreen love interest, Sophie Skelton, used the exact same term to describe Bree’s journey in our recent interview.

"She always copies me!" Rankin said with laugh in mock frustration. "I just said that because I know that’s what Sophie had said and I just want you to know how in tune and how in touch I am with her character."

Speaking of being in touch, Drums of Autumn book readers know that Bree and Roger are going to share a very intimate scene together in this upcoming season, and Rankin confessed that he wasn’t at all nervous during filming.

"It was really nice because I think we have a lot of trust in each other as actors and a lot of confidence in working with each other," he said. "There was never any issues there and I feel that we could really connect."

While it’s clear to all Outlander fans that Rankin and Skelton have an infectiously fun friendship, the actor admitted that he tested the limits of their off-screen connection when he was preparing for Roger’s big singing scene at the Scottish festival.

"You know what? I drove everyone absolutely nuts," he said triumphantly. "I basically spent every minute of every day learning to play that track and it drove the crew nuts, so that was fun."

Keep it locked to ETonline for more interviews from Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and more of your favorite stars before Outlander’sfourth season premieres Sunday, Nov. 4 on Starz.

