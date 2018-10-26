Lord, ye gave us a rare TV show, and God! We loved it well.

Season four of Outlander is almost here, and while we’ve been teasing you with new information and answers during our interviews with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell– there’s still one big question on our mind...

Will Claire and Jamie’s undeniable chemistry continue during their brave new journeys in season four? According to star Sam Heughan – of course, it will!

"There are some steamy scenes in the new homestead," Heughan said coyly when ET sat down with him on the Outlander set in Scotland this past summer. “Yes, there may be – you have to watch obviously to find out. That’s all I’m saying."

Not to worry, lassies – the 38-year-old actor actually said much more than that!

Keep reading for Heughan’s exclusive answers about Claire and Jamie’s new home at Fraser's Ridge, recreating colonial America in the Scottish countryside, and the "great love and affection" that is filling season four.

ET: How are you teasing Jamie’s journey in this fourth season?

Sam Heughan: Jamie really is trying to establish a family and a home. For him, this season really is about home. Providing for the ones around him and the ones he loves and really fighting for that. And of course, America is not quite fully formed yet so there are a lot of dangers there.

What has it been like for you recreating early America in Scotland?

Yeah, there are no fast-food joints, so there’s nothing to eat and they drive on the wrong side of the road, so it’s been confusing. But no, it’s amazing. We’re shooting in Scotland but it’s just been incredible how perfectly Scotland doubles for North Carolina. Before we started shooting, I actually went to North Carolina and checked it out and it’s just incredible to see the similarities with the forests and the mountain ranges. I think people are going to be pretty shocked when they find out.

Starz

As Drums of Autumn readers know, Jamie wants to start anew, so he builds Fraser's Ridge. Can you talk a little bit about the first time you saw that set?

They find this place that they fall in love with and it’s Fraser's Ridge – or it becomes known as that – and it is where they’re going to make their home. Finally, Jamie and Claire get to be together and get to be happy – for a short time.

How would you describe Claire and Jamie’s relationship in season four now that they are actually together?

Well, there has been a lot of drama over the seasons and Jamie has always wanted to establish a home for himself. He wants to be the Laird. He wants to have an extended family, so they find this place and it really does feel like home. There’s a great love and affection for this new world, so they start to build their homestead and meet other characters and extended family. It’s been terrific and I think those scenes are going to be fan favorites.

Keep it locked to ETonline for interviews with Caitriona Balfe and more of your favorite stars before Outlander’s fourth season premieres Sunday, Nov. 4 on Starz.