'Outlander' Sets Season 6 Premiere Date

Outlander finally has a return date.
Starz's popular period drama, adapted from Diana Gabaldon's best-selling novels, will premiere season 6 on Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, it was announced Monday evening during a launch event for the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.
It will air day and date in the U.K. for the first time on Starz Play. The return of the series, which has already been picked up for a seventh season, will kick off with an extended episode.
Season 6, which is based off of the sixth book in teh series A Breath of Snow and Ashes, picks up where the fifth season left off after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) must choose what is best for their family.
The news comes weeks after Starz released the first season 6 teaser trailer featuring new footage.
