OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!

Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.

True to OWN's annual holiday movie tradition, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season -- giving to others and putting friends and family first.

The Great Holiday Bake War follows former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) who meet years later in a TV baking competition. Of course, when the two come together, the sparks -- and the flour -- fly! They each have their unique plans for the winning prize money, but only one can win... unless they work together. While Brianna struggles to support her daughter Willow (Naomi Sogbein) and Julian longs to escape his mother's shadow, they learn that collaboration can create a new recipe for success -- and love.

A Christmas Fumble introduces the "queen of crisis management," Nicole Barnes (Eva Marcille), who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she's asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies (Devale Ellis). Davies' network contract isn't going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days. However, Nicole fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once boyfriend and girlfriend -- a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole's efforts to rehabilitate Jordan's image are constantly undermined by Jordan's shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.

OWN isn't the only network gearing up for the holiday season -- Hallmark recently unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The network will debut 40 movies this season as part of Hallmark Channel's popular "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" events, network favorites Lacey Chabert (who stars in her record 12th Hallmark Christmas film), Alison Sweeney, Holly Robinson Peete, Jodie Sweetin, Jonathan Bennett, Luke Macfarlane, Marilu Henner, Nikki DeLoach, Rachel Boston, Ryan Paevey, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes are back to lead new romances, among dozens of other familiar faces.

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" will premiere 31 original movies from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 18, with a new launch every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" will debut nine original movies from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 17, with a new premiere every Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

