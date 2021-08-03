"Here's to not letting the bad days get the best of you!"

Those fateful words embody the theme for the Bordelon family's return in Queen Sugar's sixth season. OWN dropped the trailer for the upcoming installment on Tuesday, and the family drama picks up where it left off in season 5.

Newlyweds Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) are preparing to welcome a new baby while struggling to make financial ends meet. The desire to provide for his growing family drives Ralph Angel to turn down a dark path he vowed to leave behind. Nova (Rutina Wesley) reaches her breaking point while continuing to expose police and political corruption, and finds unlikely support from a new neighbor, Dominic (McKinley Freeman). Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) explores political opportunities on a national scale as she reconnects with her ex-husband, Davis West (Timon Kyle Durrett), as her son, Micah (Nicholas Ashe), grapples with college life amid the lasting effects of PTSD and his confusing relationship with his new fraternity brother (Marquis Rodriguez).

Tina Lifford returns as the family's vivacious matriarch, Aunt Violet, who finds herself keeping a secret from her family as her husband, Hollywood Desonier (Omar J. Dorsey), opens a space for Black men to come together and talk about less superficial topics. Meanwhile, the family's longtime friend and local farmer, Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders), has an altercation with cops that lands him in the hospital, forcing his daughter, Billie (Tammy Townsend), to return home for the first time in 20 years. Her return brings to light long-held resentments and creates explosive tension among the Bordelon family as they strive to find joy amid the struggle and persevere through whatever life may bring.

Creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay continues her tradition of hiring an entirely female directorial team, and season 6 includes five filmmakers making their television directing debut. Season 6's directorial lineup includes: Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari L. Carpenter, Shaz Bennett and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France upped to serve as producing director.

Queen Sugar season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN. The first four seasons are available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

