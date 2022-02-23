'Ozark' Previews Final Episodes With Ominous New Teaser and Release Date
The end is near for Ozark -- and it's closer than we expected!
Netflix announced on Wednesday that the acclaimed crime drama will debut the remaining seven episodes of its fourth and final season on Friday, April 29, just a few months after season 4A left fans reeling with some shocking deaths and a plan for revenge. (Plus, a meme-worthy scream!)
The streaming service also shared an ominous teaser and key art for the upcoming final episodes, which picks up after Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) stormed out of a confrontation with Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), vowing to exact revenge on drug lord Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) for killing her cousin, Wyatt.
"My childhood traumas are not like yours," Ruth warns in voiceover in the teaser, as scenes from Ozark's season 4A finale show her fleeing the Byrdes' home, with a gun in the passenger's seat. "You see, I'm a cursed Langmore."
ET recently spoke with Garner about her Emmy-winning role as Ruth, and how the crime drama has ratcheted up the stakes for its final episodes.
"It gets very intense," the actress promised. "The ending of season [4A], the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity, that ending."
Ozark's final episodes debut on Netflix on Friday, April 29. See more from the series in the video below.
