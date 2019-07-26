Padma Lakshmi Gets New Show at Hulu

Padma Lakshmi is getting a new show at Hulu.

The streaming service has greenlit a 10-episode untitled series by theTop Chef host, it announced at Friday's Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The untitled series is designed to serve as a "living cookbook, made up more from people and culture than recipes." Each 30-minute episode will start with a single dish that represents and connects a community's history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that community through that cuisine. The show, filmed around the country, will showcase everything from street food to high-end restaurants.

"In the hands of different families and waves of immigration, an organic evolution emerges between traditional recipes and new approaches, different perspectives and emotions, all captured thru Padma's eyes," Hulu said in a statement.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

