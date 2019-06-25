Last June, the world was shocked to learn that famed chef and TV food personality Anthony Bourdain died at 61 of an apparent suicide. He had been filming an episode of his award-winning series, Parts Unknown, in Strasbourg, France at the time, and his body was found by longtime friend and French chef Eric Ripert.

“Anthony was a dear friend,” Ripert told The New York Times upon news of his death in 2018. “He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous. One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Ahead of the first anniversary of Bourdain’s death on June 8, Ripert and chef José Andrés announced that June 25, the date that would have been Bourdain’s 63rd birthday, will be known as #BourdainDay. “On June 25 we all are going to celebrate the birthday of our dear friend and beloved Anthony Bourdain,” Ripert says in a video posted to Instagram.

“We want all of you to celebrate Tony’s life,” Andrés says before Ripert adds: “By cheering to Tony anywhere you want with anyone you want.”

Keeping their word, Ripert and Andrés took to Twitter early Tuesday morning, posting from Singapore. “[Eric Ripert] and I celebrating #BourdainDay in Singapore at [Keng Eng Kee] chili crab paradise restaurant with beers, chili crab and friends!” Andrés wrote, calling for people to join in celebrating Bourdain’s life.

“A true Legend... Anthony, my Dear friend... Happy Birthday! The world wishes you Peace & Love on your journey,” Ripert wrote, while retweeting Andrés.

Meanwhile, Ottavia Busia, Bourdain’s wife, posted a video of him and their daughter Ariane in honor of #BourdainDay.

CNN, which airs Parts Unknown, joined in the #BourdainDay celebration by asking fans to share their favorite episodes of his show, while other friends from the TV and culinary world, including Padma Lakshmi and Rachael Ray, also posted personal messages and tributes.

Today is Bourdain Day. Celebrate with his friends @EricRipert and @ChefJoseAndres by sharing your favorite episodes of Parts Unknown #BourdainDaypic.twitter.com/zkjRfvGAVp — CNN (@CNN) June 25, 2019

Some heroes don’t wear capes... we miss your wit, my friend. #bourdaindaypic.twitter.com/n8qHLFy7tu — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 25, 2019

I’m so grateful for a day in honor of a man I respected very deeply. He was cool and brilliant. Over the years we found common ground through humor, music and food. I miss his wit and presence. Singular man.#BOURDAINDAY 🙏🏻 @ericripert@chefjoseandrespic.twitter.com/DnhnIiI4mt — rachael ray (@rachaelray) June 25, 2019

Anthony Bourdain departed this earth a year ago. Today I join his friends and colleagues to remember his birthday, and celebrate his life and the grand adventures he took us on. #BourdainDaypic.twitter.com/zI7MAaPJv3 — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 25, 2019

It’s #BourdainDay

I plan on posting some cool stuff later today to celebrate my friend. Many of you asking me what you can do to support the culture shift that Tony championed, a way of looking at the world and embracing its people.

Support his legacy!https://t.co/kmHaim2lgy — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 25, 2019

Today we celebrate Tony on what would have been his 63rd birthday. You are beyond missed. #BourdainDaypic.twitter.com/eOh7oLzTV9 — Scott Conant (@conantnyc) June 25, 2019

