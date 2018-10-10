Anthony Bourdain's ex is paying tribute to him four months after his death.

Ottavia Busia, Bourdain's estranged wife at the time of his death in June, took to Instagram earlier this week with a sweet throwback pic from Bourdain's 2016 cookbook, Appetites.

In the pic, Bourdain is chowing down around a table with a group of people, including the former couple's now 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, who reportedly found Bourdain in his hotel room following his suicide.

"The Manson Family Dinner," Busia captioned the pic.

This isn't the first time Busia has honored the late TV personality on social media. Just days after his death, she shared a photo of Ariane singing on stage in New York City.

"Our little girl had her concert today," she gushed over their daughter, whom Bourdain left the bulk of his estate to. "She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are."

Bourdain died of an apparent suicide on June 8. He was 61. Watch the video below for more on Bourdain's family:

