'Pam & Tommy' Teaser: Lily James and Sebastian Stan Become Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in First Look
The first teaser for Pam & Tommy is here!
Lily James and Sebastian Stan become Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new footage for the upcoming Hulu miniseries. The first look begins with Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman's characters discovering very intimate footage of the former couple, as scenes of James and Stan flash on the screen.
"This is so private. It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing," Offerman says. "If this thing ever got out…"
It then shows James as Anderson finding the tape and saying, "Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading," with Stan's Lee adding, "Baby, we will get it back. It's not a big deal to me. I'm on that tape same as you."
"No, not like me at all," she states.
Pam & Tommy is about Anderson and Lee's whirlwind romance, including their 1995 wedding on the beach in Mexico after knowing each other for only 96 hours and the private sex tape from their honeymoon that was made public and watched by millions without their consent.
The first photos of James and Stan in character were released in May.
Back in September, the Mötley Crüe drummer told ET that he had no problem with Stan playing him in the limited series.
"I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Lee shared. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."
Lee, who divorced Anderson in 1998, admitted to ET that the situation in real-life was tough. "The story's actually cool, what actually happened wasn't," he said, adding that "people need to know" what occurred.
Pam & Tommy premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 2. New episodes stream weekly on Hulu.
