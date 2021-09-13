Tommy Lee Reacts to Sebastian Stan Playing Him in 'Pam & Tommy' Miniseries (Exclusive)
Tommy Lee Says Sebastian Stan 'Pam & Tommy' Biopic Has His Bless…
VMAs 2021: Lil Huddy Teases Journey of 'Love and Heartbreak' on …
VMAs 2021: Ed Sheeran Reveals Courteney Cox Sings on His New Alb…
VMAs 2021: The Kid LAROI Shares Justin Bieber's Best Advice (Exc…
VMAs 2021: Jack Harlow Crashes Lil Nas X's Interview (Exclusive)
VMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Talks Success of Debut Single 'Have Merc…
Lil Nas X Reacts to Winning VMA Video of the Year (Exclusive)
Jeff Corwin Teases Heartwarming Rescues on New Series ‘Wildlife …
VMAs 2021: Watch Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Perform Back to…
2021 MTV VMAs: Every ‘Big Surprise’ to Expect
Chloe Bailey Heats Up VMAs Stage With 'Have Mercy' Performance
VMAs 2021: Lance Bass Says He’s 'Really Scared' as His Babies' D…
Doja Cat Says There Will Be ‘Big Surprises’ at 2021 Video Music …
Conor McGregor Reacts to Machine Gun Kelly Confrontation at VMAs…
Jimmie Allen Shares the Real Reason He Wanted to Marry Wife Alex…
Watch Nick Cannon Crash Ashanti's MTV VMAs Interview in Characte…
VMAs 2021: Kim Petras Says Britney Spears’ Engagement Makes Her …
Justin Bieber Performs at VMAs for First Time Since 2015: Watch!
VMAs 2021: Megan Fox Jokes Machine Gun Kelly Can't Have 'Other H…
Tommy Lee has no problem with Sebastian Stan playing him in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy. The 58-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and admitted that he hasn't seen the photos of 39-year-old Stan portraying him alongside actress Lily James, who is playing Lee's ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, in the miniseries.
"I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Lee shared with ET. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."
Pam & Tommy is about Anderson and Lee's whirlwind romance, including their 1995 wedding on the beach in Mexico after knowing each other for only 96 hours and the private sex tape from their honeymoon that was made public and watched by millions without their consent.
Though he's looking forward to the upcoming miniseries, Lee, who divorced Anderson in 1998, admitted to ET that the situation in real-life was tough. "The story's actually cool, what actually happened wasn't," he said, adding that "people need to know" what occurred.
These days, Lee -- who has two sons with Anderson, 25-year-old Brandon and 23-year-old Dylan -- seems happy with his life, telling ET that it "doesn't suck."
Pam & Tommy, also starring Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò, will premiere on Hulu but has yet to have a release date.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lily James Nails Pamela Anderson's Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in New Pics
Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transform Into Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee
Lily James and Sebastian Stan Cast as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee