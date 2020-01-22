Brandon Lee is celebrating his mom!

Following the news that Pamela Anderson married Jon Peters in a surprise ceremony over the weekend, the former Baywatch star's eldest son told Fox News that he's "incredibly happy" for the newlyweds.

"I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon," Lee, 23, said. "They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together."

"I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better," he added.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that 52-year-old Anderson and 74-year-old Peters had tied the knot, before the model's rep confirmed to ET that the Malibu, California, wedding took place on Jan. 20.

Anderson and Peters first dated more than three decades ago, and, in a statement to THR, Peters said that "for 35 years, I've only wanted Pamela."

"She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me," the A Star Is Born producer gushed. "I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Anderson's own statement came in the form of a poem, which read in part, "I'm ready now and / he's ready too."

This marks the fifth marriage for both Peters and Anderson. While Anderson's famous exes include Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Anne Warren, and also dated Barbra Streisand.

ET spoke to Anderson in November 2015, and at the time, she said she was never getting married again.

"Marriage is hard. I'm not doing it anymore. I've done it enough," she said at the time. "For my age, I've just done so much it's not even on my radar."

Prior to walking down the aisle, Anderson had a contentious split with French soccer star Adil Rami, whom she accused of cheating on her and dubbed a "monster." Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

