Pamela Anderson is calling out French soccer star Adil Rami, whom she's been dating since 2017, in a very public way.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old actress shared a happy black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram, but the message was anything but. Anderson accused 33-year-old Rami of cheating on her and lying about it.

"It’s hard to accept 💔," she writes. "The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ?"

"But this is worse," she continued. "He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself."

Anderson's relationship turn is a sharp contrast from last July, when she was snapped happily supporting Rami at France's World Cup match against Belgium, while wearing a huge diamond ring. A source told ET a the time that Anderson and Rami were "headed in the direction" of an engagement.

"Their love is one that is very private, precious and personal," the source said. "Pamela has never been so private about a relationship before; it’s different than all the others. She’s learned that being public from the get-go doesn’t always work out in the long run."

ET spoke to Anderson last June, when she gushed about her life in France with Rami.

"Well, one good thing is that we try to keep that private because he has his world, I have my world, and that’s not something we want to talk about because we really want to protect our privacy," she said. "But, yes, I’m very happy. I’m very happy and I love France."

"My mom is so funny because every time she sees me and ... [I] want to complain about certain things she goes, 'Oh, stop! You’re happy! Look at your face. Deal with it!'" she continued. "Just, you know, there’s more good than bad. There’s more good than bad!"

The former Baywatch star also reflected on being married four times, including to musicians Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. Anderson told ET she was most attracted to passionate and honest men.

"I've had some great loves," she noted. "Well, love and loving, as you know, it does go hand in hand. And the best lovers are the most passionate people, the most honest people and, you know, I like to really get to know somebody. I'm really into being with someone who's committed and then maybe that's why I've been married so many times. But it didn't work out and, people may misunderstand, I haven't been with a lot of men in my life. I've been with a few men, and I've married them and I believe in a monogamous relationship -- that's the fun part for me."

Meanwhile, Anderson made an appearance on MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings season premiere on Monday, thanks to her 28-year-old son Brandon -- her oldest child with Lee -- who is a new cast member on the revival. Anderson visited Brandon at his new home, and in one of the most memorable scenes from the premiere, almost saged his private parts while trying to get bad energy out of the home.

ET recently spoke to Brandon at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he teased his mom's involvement in the show. Watch the video below for more:

