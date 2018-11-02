Pamela Anderson must believe imitation is a form of flattery!

The 51-year-old Baywatch star took to Instagram on Thursday to personally approve Kim Kardashian West’s Halloween costume. On Oct. 31, the 38-year-old reality star replicated the outfit Pamela wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

“So funny .... ⭐️ @kimkardashian as me for #halloween @mtv awards (what was I thinking?) ha,” the actress captioned a black-and-white post of the two looks.

The iconic outfit features a fuzzy pink hat, a white bustier and colorful, sparkly pants. Kim’s longtime friend, Jonathan Cheban, dressed up as Pamela's ex, Tommy Lee, wearing a gray trench coat, striped hat and gold jewelry.

Kim’s Halloween wasn’t without controversy, though. On Thursday, the mother of three issued an apology for using the R-word at a party she attended in costume. Kim made the remark in a since-deleted video after people failed to recognize she was dressed up as the iconic actress, something she blamed on all the party guests being “too f**king young.”

"I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community," Kim said in a statement to ET. "I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry."

Despite not everyone recognizing Kim's costume, Pamela was inspiration for another celebrity this Halloween! Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, channeled the actress and her ex, Kid Rock, at the 2002 American Music Awards.

For her costume, the Modern Family star wore a midriff-baring silver shirt and matching pants. Meanwhile, Levi donned dark jeans, an American flag belt, white tank top and a dark hat and sunglasses. The pair also wore fake tattoos and blonde wigs for the occasion.

“Don’t worry, we’re also concerned by the accuracy,” the 20-year-old actress quipped in the caption of the pic.

“I’m not going to say we nailed it buttt,” Levi, 31, wrote alongside his photo.

Here's a look at a few other stars who channeled other celebrities for Halloween:

