Paramount Plus Launches Its First Immersive Pop-Up Activation for '1923,' 'Star Trek: Picard' and More
Television and film lovers, unite! Paramount+ is debuting its first immersive activation, The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience, for fans in California, Texas and Colorado this month, as part of the streaming platform's Mountain of Entertainment campaign.
Attendees can expect to take part in the ultimate mountain lodge atmosphere, filled with environments inspired by popular Paramount+ content, including 1923, Star Trek: Picard, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Rabbit Hole, School Spirits, Fatal Attraction and more.
Standout attractions will include custom cocktails at the 1923 Speakeasy Bar and Star Trek 10 Forward Bar, photo-opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Top Gun: Maverick helmet, and additional elements that will be showcased in a creative way.
“The success of our award-winning A Mountain of Entertainment brand campaign is intrinsically tied to the wonder of our iconic Paramount Mountain, popular franchises and beloved characters. This is thoughtfully woven into each story arc, including the recent Stallone Face spot at Super Bowl LVII, which aired nationally during the big game and is the most watched Mountain of Entertainment spot ever," Domenic DiMeglio, Executive Vice President and CMO of Paramount Streaming, tells ET.
"As we reach the two-year anniversary of the service’s launch, we are evolving the campaign to bring the legendary mountain and our broad content offering to life in a themed and immersive experience for fans, which is what we have in store for all who visit The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience," he adds.
The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience will be popping up in Mammoth, California, from March 2-5, Austin, Texas, from March 10-13 and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, from March 16-19.
