Television and film lovers, unite! Paramount+ is debuting its first immersive activation, The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience, for fans in California, Texas and Colorado this month, as part of the streaming platform's Mountain of Entertainment campaign.

Courtesy of Paramount+

Attendees can expect to take part in the ultimate mountain lodge atmosphere, filled with environments inspired by popular Paramount+ content, including 1923, Star Trek: Picard, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Rabbit Hole, School Spirits, Fatal Attraction and more.

Courtesy of Paramount+

Standout attractions will include custom cocktails at the 1923 Speakeasy Bar and Star Trek 10 Forward Bar, photo-opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Top Gun: Maverick helmet, and additional elements that will be showcased in a creative way.

“The success of our award-winning A Mountain of Entertainment brand campaign is intrinsically tied to the wonder of our iconic Paramount Mountain, popular franchises and beloved characters. This is thoughtfully woven into each story arc, including the recent Stallone Face spot at Super Bowl LVII, which aired nationally during the big game and is the most watched Mountain of Entertainment spot ever," Domenic DiMeglio, Executive Vice President and CMO of Paramount Streaming, tells ET.

Courtesy of Paramount+

"As we reach the two-year anniversary of the service’s launch, we are evolving the campaign to bring the legendary mountain and our broad content offering to life in a themed and immersive experience for fans, which is what we have in store for all who visit The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience," he adds.

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience will be popping up in Mammoth, California, from March 2-5, Austin, Texas, from March 10-13 and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, from March 16-19.

RELATED CONTENT:

'1923’ Stars Brandon Sklenar & Julia Schlaepfer Gush Over Working With Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Streaming Guide: The Best Shows on Paramount+ to Binge-Watch Now

Lizzy Caplan Seduces Joshua Jackson in First 'Fatal Attraction' Teaser

'Star Trek: Picard': Ed Speleers on Playing Jean-Luc's [SPOILER]