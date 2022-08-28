On the Come Up is making a splash! Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for its upcoming coming-of-age movie during Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, which marks the feature directorial debut of Sanaa Lathan.

The film, based on the best-selling Angie Thomas novel of the same name, follows the story of Bri (newcomer Jamila C. Gray), a 16-year-old gifted rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father -- a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, Lathan and Cliff “Method Man” Smith round out the cast.

On the Come Up will also make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Kay Oyegun wrote the screenplay. George Tillman Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Thomas and Timothy M. Bourne are producers, along with executive producer John Fischer.

Watch the official trailer below.

On the Come Up premieres Friday, Sept. 23 on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Italy and will drop later in the year in other international territories.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

