Actor Lee Sun-kyun, star of the acclaimed 2019 dramedy Parasite, has reportedly died at the age of 48.

Lee was found dead on Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, from an apparent suicide, according to multiple reports.

A man in his 40s -- who police have since confirmed was Lee, according to Korean media outlet SPOTV -- was reportedly found unresponsive in his car on Wednesday.

The actor's untimely death comes amid a reported police investigation into whether or not Lee had used illegal drugs, including marijuana, earlier this year.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Lee had been through three rounds of questioning by authorities regarding the alleged use of controlled substances.

Lee claimed he had been tricked into using drugs and did not know what he had taken. Initial tests came back negative for drug use, but he had been issued a travel ban while the case was under investigation by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

