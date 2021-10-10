Paris Hilton enjoyed her last days of the single life in style. Paris and her fiancé Carter Reum, jetted off to Las Vegas over the weekend for a joint bachelor and bachelorette party. The 40-year-old DJ documented the epic party on her Instagram Story, sharing photos from a party bus, poolside and inside of some of Vegas' biggest nightclubs.

After arriving via private plane, the couple made their way to ResortsWorld Las Vegas, where the pool and resort were decorated just for their special weekend.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Their gaggle of guests, including Paris' mother Kathy, sister Nicky and Carter's brother, Courtney, were taken in a party limo to Area 15, located just off the Las Vegas Strip. Paris wore a neon-yellow dress as she posed with performers on stilts.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Instagram/Paris Hilton

The Cooking With Paris host and their group then made their way to Zouk Nightclub, where the bride and groom were greeted with giant cardboard cutouts of their faces. Paris changed into a sparkling, hot pink dress with padded shoulders which accessorized with a glittering crown.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Instagram/courtneyreum

The couple went on to enjoy all that Vegas has to offer with a poolside bash and a beautiful dinner that saw the couple both dressed in white as they celebrated their upcoming nuptials alongside their family and friends.

Instagram/courtneyreum

Just last month, Paris spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York City Fashion Week party where she dished on her upcoming wedding and revealed that she officially said "I do" to the dress of her dreams.

"Yes, I have the dress," Hilton gushed. "The wedding is very soon, [in] a few weeks. We are filming it for my new show."

Paris and Carter got engaged in February, after a year of dating. The heiress announced her engagement just after Valentine's Day and on her 40th birthday!

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨," Paris posted to Instagram along with a video. "Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋"

"I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," the 40-year-old groom-to-be told People, who was first to report the news. "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

