Paris Hilton Confirms That She Has Found Her Wedding Dress (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton can check dress shopping off her wedding to-do list! The 40-year-old heiress has officially said "I do" to the dress of her dreams.

Hilton spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York City Fashion Week party on Thursday, and was feeling excited about being able to make public appearances again. "It’s so great to be back in person," Hilton said before giving an update on wedding plans with fiancé Carter Reum, whom she got engaged to earlier this year.

"Yes, I have the dress," Hilton gushed. "The wedding is very soon, [in] a few weeks. We are filming it for my new show."

Hilton announced her engagement on her 40th birthday -- shortly after Valentine's Day.

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it," she wrote alongside a video of the moment the proposal happened. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋"

Hilton also spoke to ET on Thursday about Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle, revealing she hasn't spoken to the pop star. "But I look forward to her having her freedom," Hilton added, now that Spears' father, Jamie, has filed court documents to end the 13-year conservatorship.

Hilton previously reacted to Jamie's "unexpected" court filings during an episode of her This Is Paris, saying, "This is such an unexpected turn. I didn't think anyone was expecting this, but it's just amazing to hear, just to know that Britney ​is another step closer to having her freedom, which she deserves so much."

