Paris Hilton Says Her Wedding Will Be a 'Three-Day Affair' With 10 Outfit Changes
Paris Hilton's wedding is gonna be hot! The 40-year-old heiress and DJ opened up about her plans for her nuptials to fiancé Carter Reum on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Hilton revealed that she's currently in the midst of planning the event, calling it "very stressful." Though she insisted that she's "not a bridezilla," the only thing Hilton says she's successfully checked off her list thus far is picking out a wedding dress. And don't expect to see her working the event.
"I'll definitely get a DJ because it's too much," she said of DJing her own wedding. "We'll have a band as well. It's going to be a three-day affair, so we'll have a lot happening."
The three-day event means that Hilton won't be in just one wedding dress.
"Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes," she shared.
"How about your husband-to-be, will he have outfit changes?" host Fallon asked of Reum.
"He's not as high maintenance as I am," she joked.
Back in June, Hilton spoke with ET about her wedding, which she shared will be televised.
"You know, I'm not your traditional bride," Hilton said, adding the ceremony will be "something magical and fun."
For more, watch the clip below:
