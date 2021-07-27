Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton is addressing her pregnancy rumors.

The socialite and TV personality set the record straight, denying that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum during a special episode of This is Paris podcast on Tuesday.

"The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'sliving lasagna!'" Hilton, 40, said, after a report circulated Tuesday morning that she was pregnant.

"I also woke up to about 3,000 texts. All my iPhones are blowing up, all five of them. Everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me. Heard from people I haven't heard from in years," Hilton said, joking that she is pregnant with triplets before quickly shooting down the rumor. "I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant. Not yet. I’m waiting until after the wedding."

Reminding people that they can't always believe everything they read, she added that her dress is being made right now and while she isn't pregnant she "can't wait to have children in 2022."

Hilton continued by saying that she hopes to have a little girl and name her London. "I love London and Paris together. And for my boy, I want to name him after a city or a country or a state as well," she said. "I have the name but I’m not going to say it yet. I might keep it a surprise. I don’t want anyone stealing my baby name for that one."

She expressed how she's used to people making up rumors about her, but did say, "I'm sick of people making up things" and if there was any life update she would share it on her podcast.

Reum proposed to Hilton on a special trip for her 40th birthday. Hilton revealed in January that she had started IVF, and was set on having boy-girl twins with Reum.

"I can’t wait to have a family with him," she said on her podcast. "It’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to and we’ve talked about a lot ever since we've been together, just having a family is going to be so exciting and how cute they're going to be, and how fun it's going to be. First the wedding, then the babies."

The Hilton heiress previously told ET that all the preparations for their big exchanging of vows will be featured in her new TV series.

"We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot," Hilton said in June at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her documentary, This Is Paris. "So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."

She also gushed about her beau, sharing that she's "never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated. [He] is just my best friend and my prince charming all rolled into one."

As for their lavish wedding, she admitted that it's going to be televised and that she won't be a "traditional bride."

"You know, I'm not your traditional bride," Hilton said, adding that her adorable puppy will also be involved. "There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."

