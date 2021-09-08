Paris Hilton is reacting to the "unexpected" news that Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship. Paris shared her thoughts on the development and a message for Britney on her podcast, This Is Paris, on Wednesday.

"This is such an unexpected turn," Paris began. "I didn't think anyone was expecting this, but it's just amazing to hear, just to know that Britney ​is another step closer to having her freedom, which she deserves so much."

Documents filed by Jamie's team and obtained by ET reference Britney, 39, making known her desire for the end of the conservatorship, as well as other ways she's started taking back her independence, like hiring her own attorney and driving on her own.

Jamie asked that the court reevaluate and find that the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate are no longer required, thus terminating the conservatorship.

In reacting to the news on her podcast, Paris praised Britney for being "so strong and so brave." "[To] finally hear her speak up and speak her mind ... it just really shows that the truth shall set you free," she said.

"She's worked her entire life. She's created her own empire. She's a legend. She's an icon," the former Simple Life star said. "And she has just been under this control and this conservatorship for the past 13 years and that's not right. Enough is enough, and just seeing her really just tell everything, just exactly how it is... I can't imagine how hard that was."

Paris and Britney were close friends in the mid-2000s, often making headlines for their outings together. Paris has since been very supportive of Britney, while the pop star referenced Paris in her shocking testimony earlier this summer.

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn't believe any of it," Spears claimed during her testimony, using Paris' experience as an example of why she was hesitant to speak up. "I'm sorry… I'm an outsider and I'll just be honest, I didn't believe it. Maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody, to the public, because people would make fun of me, or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' I'm not lying."

Paris referenced her alleged trauma from the Provo Canyon School in her podcast on Wednesday, and said she was glad to see Britney similarly take control of her story.

"I just want to say that I admire you for your strength and just know that you're an inspiration to so many others," Paris said in a message to Britney. "I'm so happy that justice is being served and that you are finally going to have what you've always wanted, just to have your life back and be able to do the things that you want to do and enjoy your life and everything that you've worked so hard for."

"You're really turning your pain into a purpose and turning trauma into a triumph, and it's just such an incredible thing to see and to watch and I can't wait to see you soon," she continued. "I love you and miss you and I just can't wait for this nightmare to be over for you and for you to just finally feel free because, as I just said, you deserve it more than anyone and I love you."

In expressing her happiness over what seems to be the upcoming end of Britney's conservatorship, Paris also shared her hope that "people shouldn't get away with what they've done."

"I think it's something for people to think about and I'm sure that they have and they're very scared, and they should be because no one deserves to be put through what that girl's been through," she shared. "It's wrong and it just makes me angry just to think about it, but it looks like the end of that is almost near. Thank God, after 13 years, like, finally, what a nightmare, but it's finally almost over and I pray it is."

In a statement to ET on Tuesday, Britney's attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, also referenced an attempt "to avoid accountability and justice."

"This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears -- a massive one -- as well as vindication for Ms. Spears," he said. "It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options."

See more in the video below.

