Lele Pons and Guaynaa's wedding was a star-studded event. The 26-year-old Venezuelan star and the Puerto Rican rapper tied the knot in an over-the-top ceremony on March 4 in Miami, Florida.

For their nuptials, the couple was surrounded by family and friends at a gorgeous outdoor venue with flowers lining the aisle. The two said "I do" under a dramatic floral archway.

Her bridesmaids, which included Anitta, Hanna Stocking, and Paris Hilton, wore gorgeous blue satin dresses.

Before the ceremony, Hilton posted a photo to Instagram with Pons and her bridesmaids wearing the new mom's signature pink tracksuit. “Nothing better than seeing all these beautiful girls twinning and #sliving in my iconic tracksuit collection while we got ready for @LelePons and @Guaynaa special day! 😍💖 You can shop my tracksuits at the link in bio. 💫 #LovesIt 💘,” she captioned the photo.

The couple first went public with their romance in 2020, amid the release of their joint single, "Se Te Nota." Guaynaa later proposed to Pons during Steve's set at Tomorrowland 2022 in front of thousands of fans.

Other famous faces attended the celebration, including Camila Cabello, Tana Mongeau, Becky G, Steve Aoki, Diplo, Foodgod (a.k.a Jonathan Cheban), and Winnie Harlow.

