Valentine's Day with a forever love! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their first Feb. 14 as a married couple.
The pair posed for selfies in fur coats in the desert, holding each other close.
Travis, 47, shared several pics from the romantic getaway, including a shot of himself drinking a warm beverage in bed as his wife's feet with red-painted toenails were cuddled up next to him. He also showed off a heart made out of rose petals with the letters "KT" in the center.
"First Valentine’s Day with you as my wife. I love you," Travis captioned the post.
Kourtney commented on her husband's tribute, writing, "First Valentine’s Day with my husband, my forever Valentine."
In addition to reposting her man's photos from their getaway, Kourtney also shared a series of personalized Valentine's Day cakes on her Instagram Stories.
One featured the couple's names in red icing on a heart-shaped dessert, and they also had individual cakes for all of the children in their blended family.
Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Italy in May 2022 after a courthouse ceremony in California and another wedding in Las Vegas.
