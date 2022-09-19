Paris Hilton is dealing with a painful loss. The TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that her beloved pet pup Diamond Baby has gone missing.

"This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words. 🥺 Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday," Hilton, 41, wrote alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of her famous chihuahua.

According to Hilton, she was at a photoshoot while also in the process of moving housing, and she speculated that "one of the movers must have left a door open."

"My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her," Hilton continued. "We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back."

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling - My heart is broken 💔 I have been in tears, so sad and depressed.😔 I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here," she continued, adding that Diamond Baby is "like a daughter to me" and is her "best friend."

Hilton added that she's been "scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

Hilton concluded her post with an offer of a reward for anyone who can help her get her beloved puppy back.

"If you have ANY tips about Diamond Baby’s whereabouts or feel like you have seen her - Please reach out to the email address: finddiamondbaby@gmail.com," she wrote. "There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby."

Hilton first welcomed Diamond Baby into her life back in the fall of 2016.

