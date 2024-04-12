Park Boram, K-Pop Singer, Dead at 30: Reports

South Korean singer Park Boram has reportedly died at the age of 30.

Reports of her untimely death emerged on April 12 with her label, Xanadu, purportedly issuing a statement.

"We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news," the statement reportedly read. "Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved’s family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."

Citing the police, The Korea Herald reported the singer was found collapsed in cardiac arrest while at another house with friends and ultimately died at a hospital.

Park Boram attends the 2014 Style Icon Awards in Seoul. - Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

She first rose to fame as a finalist on the South Korean singing competition show Superstar K2 in 2010. She went on to release music, including her 2014 debut single, "Beautiful," which charted at number two in Korea. Boram recorded two extended plays in the course of her career and dropped what would be her final single before her death, "I miss you," on April 3.

According to The Korea Herald, per her agency, Boram was preparing for her debut album at the time of her death.

This is far from the first premature death to strike the K-pop industry. Just a year ago, K-pop group ASTRO's member Moonbin died at the age of 25. In October 2022, K-pop singer and actor Lee Jihan was among the 154 victims of the deadly Itaewon crowd surge in Seoul. He was 24 years old.

