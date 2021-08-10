Pat Hitchcock, the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, has died. She was 93. Pat died Monday in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple reports.

The actress appeared in several of her father’s films, including Strangers on a Train as Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman's character, Anne Morton, and in Psycho as Janet Leigh’s office mate Caroline, who offers to share her tranquilizers. She also appeared in his 1950 film, Stage Fright.

Pat, whose mother was film editor and screenwriter Alma Reville, also had roles in 10 episodes of CBS’ Alfred Hitchcock Presents from 1955-60.

During the 1970s, Pat appeared in TV movies Skateboard, Six Characters in Search of an Author and Ladies of the Corridor.

Pat was born Patricia Hitchcock on July 7, 1928, in London, before the Hitchcocks moved to Los Angeles in 1939. It was there that Pat began her career as a child actress. She got her start on stage, appearing in the Broadway play, Violet.

She went on to contribute to Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine and co-wrote a biography of her mother titled, Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man, with Laurent Bouzereau.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. O’Connell, Jr., who died in 1994, and survived by her three daughters, Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba and Katie O’Connell-Fiala.

