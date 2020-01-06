There's a new Sajack on the set of Wheel of Fortune!

With Vanna White hosting the show in Pat Sajak's absence, the show needed someone else to turn the letters on the big board. So, the producers looked to the longtime host's daughter, Maggie Sajak, for the special honor.

White introduced the special letter-turner on Monday's episode, kicking off the last week of White's three-week tenure as guest host.

"As you just heard, Pat will be back next week. In the meantime, I'm happy to fill in," White said at the start of Monday's show. "But, you know, I could do this even better, hosting the show with a Sajak. Everyone, please welcome Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak."

Maggie, 25, chatted with White before the game began and reminded viewers that this wasn't technically her first time on the show. Maggie made her Wheel of Fortune debut when she was just one year old when her proud dad brought her to the studio.

After playing a cute flashback clip from the 1996 episode -- in which an infant Maggie stumbles and chatters in adorable baby talk -- Pat's now-grown daughter quipped, "I'm walking a little better now and hopefully I'm a little more eloquent than last time."

White was tapped to host the show when her longtime co-star had to undergo emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine back in early November. Production stopped for a day, but resumed with White in the spotlight the following day.

All together, White's filmed three weeks worth of Wheel of Fortune episodes as the special host, before Sajak returned, and the game show veteran's first episode aired on Dec. 9.

