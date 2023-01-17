Patricia Arquette is giving Severance fans fair warning about the show's second season.

Arquette and her co-star, Britt Lower, spoke to ET's Denny Directo at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night, where she said viewers should be "very scared" of what's coming next for the hit Apple TV+ series.

"Be scared, very scared," Arquette teased. "No, I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things."

"They have a whole world in their minds," she continued. "They just let us in, piece by piece, into what's going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful, and Britt is amazing as always."

While Severance didn't take home the win for Best Drama Series Sunday night, it won't deter fans who are hungry for more of the workplace drama.

Arquette told ET that she "loves" reading fan theories and their ideas for what they want to see on the show.

"I love reading everything -- all their ideas, what they think's going on," the actress said. "I mean, they're for real."

She didn't tease much else about season 2, in fact, Arquette said she's largely kept in the dark and knows "very little" of what to expect before filming.

"They don't tell me anything, so I'm innocent," Arquette maintained.

Speaking to ET about the show, which was officially renewed for a second season in April, Lower, who plays Lumon Industries employee, Helly, said she's "absolutely" pleased with the way in which things are progressing for her character.

"I mean, the whole team is just so excited to be back and diving back into this amazing world that Dan Erickson created," she added.

While filming for season 2 started at the end of October, there has been no official update about when Severance will return with new episodes. "You'll get it when you get it," Arquette said, adding, "And you won't get upset."

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

'Severance' Star Britt Lower Says Season 2 Is a 'Rollercoaster'

'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat and Gwendoline Christie to Season 2

Ben Stiller and ‘Severance’ Cast Celebrate Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery