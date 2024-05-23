Patti LaBelle on Turning 80 and Her Upcoming Album '8065' (Exclusive)

Patti LaBelle, the Godmother of Soul, is turning 80, and she feels "blessed" and excited about reaching this illustrious point in her life and career.

LaBelle spoke with ET at a special 80th birthday celebration in New York City on Thursday, and the iconic songstress reflected on the milestone, and how she has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

"Yeah, 80 is good," LaBelle shared with a smile. Reflecting on what it means to her to ring in her 80th, LaBelle said, "Just that I made it."

"My sisters all died before they turned 50," said LaBelle, who is the only surviving member of her five siblings. Her brother, Thomas, died in 2013, while sisters Vivian, Barbara and Jackie died in 1975, 1982 and 1989 respectively.

"So I was praying to turn 50, really," she added. "And then after that 60, 70 and now 80. I'm blessed. I'm truly blessed."

Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 35th Anniversary Gala in New York in October 2022. - Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

LaBelle explained that, having reached this point in her life, she feels "like a grown woman."

"I'm still talking, I can still hear, I can see, I can walk, so what a blessing! I'm still standing, you know?" she shared. "I tell all the young girls, 'it's all good, when you get to be 80.' Because they're all afraid of telling their age and stuff. Like, that honey, is a graduation... Age is just a number. I'm 80 and still good!"

So good, in fact, that he's planning on releasing a new album later this year -- which will celebrate her life and longevity in showbusiness.

"I haven't had an album out in 20 years, so I'm working on that now," she explained. "It should be out at the end of this year and it's called 8065. I'm 80 years young and 65 years in show business. So that's what the project will be called, and that's what my tour is called. 8065!"

Patti LaBelle performs at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, June 19, 2023. - SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

LaBelle's birthday bash was attended by many of her close, famous friends -- including Whoopi Goldberg, Lee Daniels, Gladys Knight, Debbie Allen and many others.

"There's just so many friends of mine here and so I'm having a party tonight! A big party!" LaBelle exclaimed

Looking toward the future, and her legacy, LaBelle has one hope and goal above all others: "I just hope to continue living and as I'm living I hope I can inspire and put some good vibes in the air."

"Like I said, I'm working on new music, gonna put some good music in your ear pretty soon," she added, "so I'm gonna keep on rolling."

RELATED CONTENT: