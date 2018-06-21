Paul McCartney Brings James Corden to Tears With Powerful 'Let It Be' Duet on 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden and The Late Late Show spent the week in London, and to celebrate his time in his home country, the host invited music icon Paul McCartney to join him for an epic new installment of "Carpool Karaoke."

While the pair drove through the streets of McCartney's hometown of Liverpool, they belted out beloved Beatles songs before the segment got unprecedentedly deep and emotional.

"Your music is so full of positivity and joy and a message of love and togetherness," Corden told the celebrated singer. "I feel like it's more relevant now today than it's ever been."

"That’s one of the strangest things, is we expected it to last 10 years, but it keeps going on and on and on," McCartney said of The Beatles' enduring fame and adoration. "And it keeps being relevant."

The singer then went on to share a bit of background on the origins of one of their most uplifting songs, "Let It Be," off the band's final studio album in 1970.

"I had a dream in the '60s where my mom, who died, came to me in the dream and was reassuring me, saying, 'it's gonna be OK. Just let it be.'" McCartney recalled. "She gave me the positive word. So I woke up and I went 'What was that? What'd she say? Let it be? I've never heard that. That's kinda good.'"

"So I wrote the song 'Let it Be,' [and it was] about positivity," he added.

"That's the most beautiful story I've ever heard," Corden said before the two broke out in an emotional duet of "Let it Be" that brought tears to talk show host's eyes as he drove.

"Oh man, it got me emotional there," Corden said, wiping his eyes after the song. "I didn't feel it coming."

Explaining why the moment got him so choked up, Corden said, "I can remember my granddad, who was a musician, and my dad, sitting me down and saying, 'We're going to play you the best song you've ever heard. And I remember them playing me that."

"If my granddad were here right now, he'd get an absolute kick out of this," Corden added, with tears still in his eyes.

McCartney made the emotional moment even more poignant when he reassuringly told Corden, "He is."

After the unusually heartfelt moment, the segment continued on in a lighter mood, as the host and the music icon drove around Liverpool visiting all the places that played a significant role in the history of The Beatles.

From Penny Lane to the singer's childhood apartment where Lennon and McCartney wrote some of their most iconic songs, the pair brought viewers on an enlightening and nostalgic journey through the band's iconic history -- bringing excited shock and joy to the random people Corden and McCartney met throughout the excursion.

The joyous "Carpool Karaoke" concluded at a local pub, the Philharmonic Dining Rooms, where The Beatles used to play when they were just starting out.

Setting up hidden cameras around the bar, Corden gave the regular pub-goers a surprise they’d never forget. Posing as a regular bartender, Corden served a drink or two before asking a patron to select a song on the jukebox.

After unsuspectingly picking a Beatles song and returning to her table, the bargoer -- and everyone else in the place -- was shocked when large heavy curtains around the pub's stage suddenly opened revaling McCartney and a full band, who broke out in a performance of "A Hard Day's Night."

The unexpected concert continued as the music legend rocked out with a slew of beloved hits, while many of the patrons were moved to tears by the surprise.

As he wrapped up the performance, McCartney asked Corden to join him on stage for a duet of "Hey Jude," that was the perfect ending to an amazing installment of "Carpool Karaoke."

