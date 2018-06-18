Paul McCartney to Join James Corden for Epic 'Carpool Karaoke' -- Watch!

One of the biggest names in the history of pop music is joining James Corden for an all-new installment of "Carpool Karaoke."

While across the pond in London, Corden calls on none other than Paul McCartney to hop a ride in his SUV while driving through the bustling English metropolis.

"Hey mate, I'm in Liverpool and I'm wondering if you can help. I need somebody, not just anybody, can you please, please help me?" Corden says over the phone in the hilariously over-dramatic teaser, subtly referencing the lyrics from The Beatles' 1965 single "Help."

With McCartney taking over for Corden behind the wheel, the pair belt out a few of the artist's most iconic hits, including the particularly apt "Drive My Car."

The exciting new "Carpool Karaoke" airs later this week, as part of The Late Late Show's return to London for a special week of shows.

Recently, Corden drove around with Maroon 5 frontman and Voice coach Adam Levine in Hollywood, and they experienced a "Carpool Karaoke" first when they got pulled over by a Sherriff's Deputy.

Check out the video below to see how much cooler Levine was about the unusual situation than Corden.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paul McCartney Wishes Late Beatles Bandmate George Harrison a Happy 75th Birthday

Beatles Reunion! Paul McCartney Joins Ringo Starr for New Song 'We're on the Road Again' -- Listen!

Christina Aguilera Reveals Ryan Gosling's 'Mickey Mouse Club' Crush on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Related Gallery