Paul Walker would be so proud.

The late actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, took to her Instagram on Friday to share a sweet photo of herself with Vin Diesel's 11-year-old daughter, Hanina Sinclair. In the heartwarming snap, the 20-year-old embraces the actor's daughter, who is smiling wide.

"With my angel," Meadow, wearing a fuzzy blush-colored sweater, wrote alongside her photo. The post has over 80,000 likes and is filled with beautiful messages from fans who loved seeing the two together.

Before Paul died in a car accident in November 2013, he starred alongside Diesel in the Fast and Furious franchise and were longtime friends.

Just last weekend, Paul's brother, Cody, visited the Fast & Furious 9 set. Diesel posted a black-and-white photo of him and Cody with their backs turned and walking around the production.

"There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production.... Always making Pablo proud! All love, always," he captioned the image, adding the hashtags "#Fast92020, #Fatherhood and #FastFamily." Cody commented on the photo, "Be good," along with the hang loose emoji.

Earlier this month, Meadow also shared a rare tribute to her father.

For more on Paul, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Vin Diesel Shares Touching Photo With Paul Walker’s Brother on ‘Fast 9’ Set

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Posts Rare Tribute to Her Late Father: 'Thinking of You'

Remembering Paul Walker 5 Years After His Tragic Death

Related Gallery