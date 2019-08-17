Meadow Walker is paying tribute to her late father, Paul Walker.

The 20-year-old daughter of the Fast and Furious star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph of Paul swimming in the ocean with a wild pig. In the pic, Paul is all smiles as he holds something in his hand and captures the animal's attention.

"Thinking of you xx," Meadow simply captioned the sweet snap, which caught the attention of Paul's Fast and Furious co-star Jordana Brewster, who wrote, "I love this picture."

Tyrese Gibson also commented, "Animal and Ocean lover!!! Never seen this pic! So cool!."

Instagram

On Nov. 30, 2013, Paul and his friend, Roger Rodas, were riding in a Porsche Carrera GT when it crashed and exploded in Santa Clarita, California. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The actor was 40.

The last time that Meadow shared a photo of her father was on Sept. 12, 2017, which would have been his 44th birthday.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk," Meadow wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and her dad.

Last August, the late actor's dad, Paul Walker III, along with his two brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, discussed how they've coped since his death during an interview with Good Morning America.

"I see Paul's face all the time. I had this, whatever you want to call it, and this voice said, 'Good to see ya dad,'" the actor's father tearfully recalled. "And then it was, 'Don't be afraid. It's your son, Paul.' Crazy, but I think of that. It makes me feel good."

Cody discussed his brother's "very private life" and his unwavering love for Meadow.

"He loved her. He was so proud of her. He also carried a lot of guilt for not being the traditional type of father that was necessarily there every step of the way," he said. "He would say things like, 'I only have this many more years before she's all grown up. Until she turns 18.' He had signed on to do an entire other three-movie deal and then got the news that she was going to come live with him. He went immediately to get himself out of it, but it was just beyond that point of no return. It crushed him."

For more on Paul's life and legacy, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Remembering Paul Walker 5 Years After His Tragic Death

Paul Walker Turns 45: Brother Cody Gives Emotional Tribute to the Late 'Fast and Furious' Star

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Celebrates His Birthday With Call to 'Do Good'

Related Gallery