On Wednesday, Paul Walker’s brother, Cody Walker, celebrated what would have been the movie star’s 45th birthday with a special post.



“You would be 45 today bro,” Cody captioned a short clip promoting Game4Paul, a forthcoming charity event in his honor. “We love you, miss you and try to honor you in the best ways we can. You were generous, thoughtful and a total badass. Always leading by actions rather than words and an inspiration to so many all over the world.”



In the clip, Cody explains the importance of Game4Paul, which will celebrate its fourth year on Oct. 11. It provides funding to Reach Out WorldWide, a charity created by Paul in 2010 that works to fund emergency and construction personnel who are sent to help with the rebuilding process after disaster strikes a community. Interspersed in the footage are shots of Paul showcasing his passion for the cause.



In Nov. of 2013, the Fast and Furious star attended a charity car show held by his organization in Santa Clarita, California. When things were wrapping up, he agreed to go for a car ride in a red Carrera GT Porsche, driven by his friend Roger Rodas. The car crashed and exploded, killing both men. Paul was 40 years old.

"I see Paul's face all the time. I had this, whatever you want to call it, and this voice said, 'Good to see ya dad,'" the actor's father, Paul Walker III, explained on Good Morning America in August while discussing the new documentary I Am Paul Walker. "And then it was, 'Don't be afraid. It's your son, Paul.' Crazy, but I think of that. It makes me feel good."



