Paul Walker's Father Breaks Down Talking About Late Son: 'I See Paul’s Face All the Time'

Paul Walker's father is speaking out following his son's tragic death nearly five years ago.

In an interview that aired Thursday on Good Morning America, the late actor's dad, Paul Walker III, along with his two brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, discussed the Fast and Furious star's life and how they've coped since his death. The interview comes ahead of the release ofI Am Paul Walker, a documentary honoring Paul, who died in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California, in November 2013 at the age of 40.

"I see Paul's face all the time. I had this, whatever you want to call it, and this voice said, 'Good to see ya dad,'" the actor's father tearfully recalled. "And then it was, 'Don't be afraid. It's your son, Paul.' Crazy, but I think of that. It makes me feel good."

Cody discussed his brother's "very private life," his ambivalent feelings towards Hollywood and his unwavering love for his daughter, Meadow, now 19.

"He loved her. He was so proud of her. He also carried a lot of guilt for not being the traditional type of father that was necessarily there every step of the way," he said. "He would say things like, 'I only have this many more years before she's all grown up. Until she turns 18.' He had signed on to do an entire other three-movie deal and then got the news that she was going to come live with him. He went immediately to get himself out of it, but it was just beyond that point of no return. It crushed him."

Caleb agreed, adding, "He was putting things in order. It was almost like he knew himself that the days were short."

In the documentary, Paul's mother, Cheryl Walker, speaks out about the last time she saw her son.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” she recalls in the documentary, according to People. “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!’”

Following the charity event, Paul and his friend, Roger Rodas, took a drive in a red Carrera GT Porsche, which crashed and exploded, killing them both. “I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident,’" Cheryl says. "But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”

Noting the impact her son had on the world, Cheryl continues, "I’ve gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives. That is such a blessing. He’s never forgotten.”

I Am Paul Walker premieres Aug. 11 on Paramount Network. Here's more on the film:

