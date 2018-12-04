There may be a way out for Eddie Longo.

CBS All Access' original series, the twisted fairy tale-inspired Tell Me a Story, drops a brand new episode on Thursday, and only ET has the heart-wrenching exclusive sneak peek from the hour, titled "Guilt."

With time running out for brothers Eddie (Paul Wesley) and Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) in the aftermath of their robbery gone wrong -- which killed two people, including Jordan's love Beth (Spencer Grammer) -- Mitch selflessly (or selfishly?) decides to let his younger sibling off the hook. See, it's been getting very bad for Eddie, whose paranoia over being caught by Jordan (James Wolk), who's become equally obsessed with catching him, has consumed his entire being.

"He's not done with this place. We've gotta do something about him, he's got my gun," Eddie tells Mitch in ET's exclusive clip of Jordan's possible next move.

"Don't worry about him. Right now, you gotta take care of yourself," Mitch says, trying to calm his brother down, as Eddie's girlfriend Carla (Justine Costanas) echoes Mitch's sentiments.

"Here," Mitch says, giving Eddie a huge wad of cash -- $4,000 of his savings, to be specific. "I want you and Carla to get out of town." When Eddie asks if he's told his wife about giving up his entire savings for him, Mitch tells him not to worry about it.

"This will all blow over soon, just gotta stay cool until then," Mitch reassures them. "How soon can you leave?"

It begins to sink in for Eddie that he may finally have a way out of the mess he's in and they make a plan to leave that night. "I gotta go," Mitch says, but not before the Longo brothers share a sweet hug. Will this be the last time they'll ever see each other? Watch the exclusive sneak peek above.

ET’s Keltie Knight sat down with Wesley at Comic-Con in July, where he opened up about his transition from The Vampire Diaries' "good guy" to the “anti-hero” he plays on Tell Me a Story.

“I’m so flattered Kevin came to me with this, because this is the opposite of Stefan on The Vampire Diaries,” Wesley said. “So just the fact that he was able to sort of say, ‘Hey, I want to give Paul a crack at doing something different’… I hate to say it, but it’s much more sophisticated. It’s more mature.”



“Vampire [Diaries] was very complex, but it’s a specific genre, it’s a specific audience type, and this is streaming, and this is a character who is the anti-hero in many senses… so it’s the opposite, and the fact that you were able to offer me that is [great],” he added.

Tell Me a Story drops new episodes every Thursday on CBS All Access.

