Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage During Concert

Paula Abdul had a concert mishap on Saturday night during her show in Biloxi, Mississippi, when she accidentally fell off stage mid performance.

The 56-year-old singer was singing her hit "The Promise of a New Day" and walked forward to greet fans, when she suddenly took a tumble off the stage. Fans were audibly shocked after the fall, with one woman screaming after she went down.

Thankfully, Abdul handled the slip like such a pro! A concertgoer tells ET, "After the fall, [Paula] got back up, never skipped a beat! [Paula] stated, she has been a dancer for years so falls and drops she has gotten used to over the years! Other than the fall her show was absolutely amazing and she went on and finished like a champ!"

Abdul is currently on her Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour, her first solo tour in 25 years.

ET spoke to the singer in July about her tour.

"It's been decades since I've done my own tour, um, but I had a great taste of what it's like being on the road last summer with the New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, and had a great time," she shared. "It was just a real warm welcome and [it reminded me] of how it felt like when I was on the road constantly years and years ago."

"It was in your face and it was so fast and it was so furious and there was no time to, like, engage as much with the audience as I will this time," she continued. "I'm at my best when I'm being creative and I have a lot of real cool things that I want to do [to] bring that nostalgia back to all my fans."

