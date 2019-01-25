Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Land New Reality Dating Show on MTV

Cabs girls are heaaaa, and Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino are about to give The Bachelor a run for its money!

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are teaming up for an all-new reality dating series on MTV. Titled Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, 20 single women will battle it out to (hopefully) win over the hearts of these gym, tan, laundry-loving guidos, the network announced on Friday.

"Excited to announce me and my boyfriend @djpaulyd are getting our own crazy reality dating competition show!" Vinny wrote on Instagram, shortly after the news was revealed. "This is gonna be good..."

"A crazy dating competition show," he added on Twitter. "What could go wrong?"

Vinny and Pauly actually joked about being joint bachelors on The Bachelor someday during an interview with ET over the summer.

"I'm down!" Pauly exclaimed. "That would be so dope."

"I'd be down too," added Vinny. "You never know. Make it happen!"

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny is slated to premiere later this year on MTV. In the meantime, hear more on their bromance in the video below.

