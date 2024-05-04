Pauly Shore has made his intentions about the Richard Simmons biopic crystal clear -- he's starring in the project "whether [Simmons] likes it or not."

The 56-year-old comedian shared his plans Friday during his Netflix Is a Joke comedy show Friday night in Los Angeles. As first reported by Variety, Shore was in the middle of his set when he revealed his plans to the audience.

"I'm also gonna be starring in the Richard Simmons biopic ... whether he likes it or not," Shore said, per the outlet. "Just another f***ing bump in my f***ing road."

Shore's set lasted about an hour-and-a-half, Variety reported, but it's his plans for the biopic on the fitness guru that quickly made headlines. ET reached out to Simmons' rep, who had no comment.

ET had previously reported that the project did not have the support of Simmons himself. But that didn't stop Shore from dropping photos and a teaser trailer, which depict him as Simmons in The Court Jester.

Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons in The Court Jester. - Isaak Morin

Shore previously released a statement about playing Simmons, saying. "I'm really excited about sharing Richard Simmons’ life with the world. We all need this biopic now more than ever."

"Simmons represented mental health, getting people in shape and being his authentic silly self!" he said. "Whenever he was on TV you could never take your eyes off of him and he brought such a joy to his appearances that represented nothing but a good time."

Pauly Shore dressed as the famed fitness guru Richard Simmons. - Isaak Morin

Shortly thereafter, though, Simmons' rep told ET, "Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story."

Then, Simmons, who has been quite active on social media as of late, took to his verified Facebook account and added, "Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard."

RELATED CONTENT: