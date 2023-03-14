Pauly Shore Responds to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Joke About His 'Encino Man' Co-Stars' Nominations
Pauly Shore can still take a joke.
The 55-year-old actor responded to Jimmy Kimmel poking fun at him during his Oscars monologue on Sunday and gave heartfelt congratulations to his old Encino Man co-stars, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, both of whom won on Sunday.
"I don't know if you guys saw @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue," Shore tweeted on Monday. "I loved it."
He added, "But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars! Never quit on your dreams."
During Kimmel's monologue, he noted that there were 16 first-time nominees in the acting categories — including Fraser and Quan, who starred alongside Shore in a certain caveman comedy way back in 1992.
"Two actors from Encino Man are nominated for Oscars," Kimmel said. "What an incredible night it must be for the two of you, and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore. Maybe it's time to reboot Bio-Dome."
Fraser went on to win Best Actor for his role in The Whale, and Quan took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The former co-stars reunited at Hollywood's biggest night.
