Pedro Pascal hilariously copped to being "a little drunk" while accepting his SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old actor took to the stage after being announced as the winner for his hit HBO series, The Last of Us, telling the crowd that he was a little bit inebriated as he was surprised to win the award.

Pascal declared that the win was "wrong for a number of reasons" and that in believing he was not going to win, he opted to start drinking early.

"I'm a little drunk," he joked on stage. "I thought I could get drunk."

Pascal has lost the statue for best actor at many of the other major ceremonies this awards season, most of them to Succession's Kieran Culkin, whom he has had a playful relationship with throughout the season.

Getty Images

"Thank you, HBO. Um, geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this. I've been in the union since 1999 and this is an incredible f**king honor -- we're on Netflix. To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now," he added.

"I'm gonna have a panic attack and leave," he said as he quickly left the stage.

Backstage, the actor spoke with Tan France and joked that he would be celebrating his win by making out with Culkin after finally beating him in the category.

"I'm going to make out with Kieran tonight. That will be my revenge," he said.

France, jumping on Pascal's surprise, shock and comment about being a little drunk, asked the actor what he remembers from the speech, to which he hilariously said that it's all a blur.

"I don't remember what I said. I was just very surprised," Pascal told the Queer Eye star. "Let's YouTube it later."

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and is streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from the awards show, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

RELATED CONTENT: