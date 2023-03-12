Pedro Pascal's Coffee Order Goes Viral -- and It's a Caffeine Overload
Pedro Pascal Shares How Long He Plans to Play 'The Mandalorian' …
'The Voice': Jimmy Fallon Surprises the Coaches With a Blind Aud…
'Scream VI': Jenna Ortega Demonstrates Her Eye-Acting Technique …
Why Khloé Kardashian Has Been Spending a Lot of Time With Trista…
'Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix for …
Tiger Woods' Ex Files New Lawsuit to Invalidate Their NDA After …
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Dramatic Weight L…
Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam …
Miley Cyrus Dances in Rain With Shirtless Men in 'River' Video
Raquel Leviss Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval Cheating Scanda…
'Rock the Block': Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin on Their …
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Daughters Wi…
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
VH1's 'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo Dead at 44
Inside Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Split: the Raquel Leviss …
Shakira Seemingly Throws a Dig at Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend Clar…
Chrissy Teigen Dyes Hair Red Weeks After Welcoming Third Child W…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Received Invitation to King Charl…
Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order has fans all amped up! TikTok user Alexa From Space posted a video showing her interaction with the star, and fans couldn't help but notice the The Last of Us actor's beverage.
In the video, Pascal is all smiles as he greets fans. In his hand is a cold venti Starbucks cup with the sticker clearly visible showing his order. In the video, the TikTok user zooms in on the order, revealing that Pascal gets an iced quad, with two extra shots of expresso, making it six shots of espresso over ice.
Cutting down the bold flavor, the actor adds extra ice.
@alexafromspace Met THE DADDY of the daddies 2 weeks ago and he was pure gold #pedropascal#fyp#daddy#pedropascaledit♬ Big Boys (sped up + reverb) - Remix - NVBR
For the caption of the video, which has garnered over six million views, the user reacted to the drink order.
"Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders #pedropascal #pedropascalstarbucks #starbucksdrinks #pedropascaledit #zaddy #fyp #espressotiktok," the caption read.
Users took to the comments section of the video, to react to to the star's order.
"Six shots over ice is wild," one user wrote.
"Mans is CAFFEINATED," another quipped.
One user officially deemed the order "The Pedro."
Fans haven't just been going wild over his coffee order. The 47-year-old actor recently took on the wings of death during the latest episode of Hot Ones, where he couldn't take the heat. During the interview, Pascal delivered an iconic one-liner as he talked about his career, Mexican food and more, joking that he was "crying from my head."
Pascal's attention has deemed him the internet's "Zaddie." In January, while catching up with ET, the actor admitted that he has embraced the term.
"I'll take it," he told ET's Ash Crosson. "I'm not offended."
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on His Episode 8 Cameo (Exclusive)
Pedro Pascal Addresses His Future on 'The Mandalorian' After Season 3
See Pedro Pascal Get Nostalgic Over 'Buffy' Memories With SMG
Related Gallery