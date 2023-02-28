Pedro Pascal is looking back on his time in the Buffiverse. ET's Ash Crossan spoke to Pascal at The Mandalorian season 3 premiere where he couldn't help but gushed about his time working with "incredibly kind" Sarah Michelle Gellar after being shown her recent Instagram post about starring alongside Pascal on the cult-classic, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"When #Mother met #Father," Gellar captioned the nostalgic Instagram post.

"Oh my gosh," Pascal said after seeing the image.

When asked what he remembers about working on the show, The Last of Us star said "Everything."

"Absolutely everything," he exclaimed. "I remember she had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some. She went back to her trailer, she got me some ice cream and she shared -- 'cause it was a night shoot, it was in the middle of the night, and we were on the UCLA campus. They hadn't built their college sets yet."

Pascal continued, "I was doing a play in Long Beach, and I had to miss opening night because we had to shoot this very, very short moment. I remember everything. I could go on, and on and on. I could give you step by step, every detail."

While it's been 26 years since the show first premiered, the 47-year-old actor said there are many moments that still sick out to him, including donning the vamp mask.

"I had to have lunch in the vamp mask, and vamp face," he recalled. "And she was incredibly kind. She taught me how to use a sandbag to hit my mark. She was the best."

Pascal's time on the beloved series was short, with the actor having just a one-episode arc as Eddie. His performance was a memorable one though, with Pascal playing the nervous first-time college student in season 4's "The Freshman."

In the episode, Pascal's Eddie meets Buffy -- also feeling like a fish out of water on campus -- as he's trying to decipher the college map. Eddie's time was short-lived, however, once he's attacked by a group of blood-hungry vampires after he and Buffy go their separate ways.

After noticing Eddie had gone missing from class, Buffy went looking for her new friend, only to find that he had been turned into a vampire. Eddie wound up attacking her, but he was soon turned to dust after Buffy staked him.

See more of Pascal when season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres March 1 on Disney+.

