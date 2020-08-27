Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian and more stars are getting their homes in order thanks to The Home Edit. In a new trailer for Netflix's Get Organized With The Home Edit, A-listers and everyday people alike welcome Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin into their lives to organize their most cluttered spaces.

Witherspoon calls the women's arrival to organize her closet her "dream project," while Kardashian welcomes them in to update her garage, and Eva Longoria dubs Shearer and Teplin "the organizational gurus."

Kane Brown, Rachel Zoe, Neil Patrick Harris, Retta Sirleaf and Jordana Brewster also enlist Shearer and Teplin's help.

In addition to transforming celebs' homes, the trailer shows Shearer and Teplin helping a woman get organized after coming out, an after-school enrichment program improve their space and a family get their kitchen in order.

"I might mess a couple of things up just to get them back," Kardashian jokes after the completion of her project. "I should marry them. Like, what am I waiting on?"

Get Organized With the Home Edit is executive produced by Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine teammates, Charlotte Koh and Cynthia Stockhammer, along with Critical Content's Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer; Molly Sims; and showrunner Tess Gamboa Meyers.

Get Organized With The Home Edit will premiere on Netflix Sept. 9.

