Peloton Actress Monica Ruiz Lands a New TV Role

Monica Ruiz, the star of the controversial ad campaign for Peloton, has landed a new acting gig.

The actress made headlines after appearing in a commercial showing a husband gifting his wife, who is already slim, a Peloton exercise bike. Both the company and the actors were heavily criticized for the implied notion that the husband wanted his wife to slim down, and Ruiz quickly became known as "the Peloton wife."

ET can confirm that Ruiz has since been asked to guest star on the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful and has accepted the offer.

According to TMZ, she will be paid $2,000 to appear in an episode which will require one day of her time and is scheduled to air in January.

Following the Peloton drama, Ruiz also starred in an ad for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, in which she was shown enjoying a night out at a bar, with friends encouraging her to drink up and assuring her, "You're safe here." The ad made fun of the "Peloton wife" idea.

"I watched it. I went, 'Oh wow. I see why there's some backlash,'" Reynolds explained after surprising Ruiz during her interview on Today. "And I said, 'Can we just send her a year's supply of gin? She doesn't have to film herself.' And then that sort of evolved from there."

"We love acknowledging and playing with the cultural landscape," Reynolds continued. "And we thought this was a great opportunity to do something. Everything is sort of divisive these days. It's like, one camp here, one camp there. Well, we had this thought that we could do this ad without contributing to that divide, without really vilifying anybody, just sort of commenting on both the person and the actress in the ad all at once."

Ruiz has also appeared on the series Baby Daddy.

