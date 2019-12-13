Ryan Reynolds has a bone to pick with Joe Keery!

The 43-year-old actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and opened up about the "kinda scary" moment in Brazil when a barricade came tumbling down.

"I was not drunk!" Reynolds quipped of his quick reflexes during the incident. "It sort of felt like slow motion, though, because you see they're falling and you're thinking, 'Oh my God is someone gonna get hurt.' And you can see they're all evenly, like, they're gonna go down, they're gonna be OK. And it was like, 'My legs are not going to be OK.' So I jumped back and landed on the thing. It happened really fast."

While Reynolds has been lauded for his fast reaction to the moment, Keery, who can be seen in the background of the video, hilariously seemed more focused on protecting his drink than checking on his co-star.

"That's Joe Keery from Stranger Things right behind me. He's in my movie, Free Guy, that we were there for," Reynolds explained. "You should look at this back. You can see him saving his beverage. He's not worried about [me]. That guy's uncomfortable with the word hero."

While speaking to ET's Rachel Smith, Reynolds revealed how the incident in Brazil -- which he said "looked worse than it was" -- nearly caused him to break a promise to his wife, Blake Lively.

"My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was just come home in one piece. So that was my only job," he said. "... I did [almost break my promise to Blake]. I almost messed that up."

"But you know what? I was mostly worried about those people and they were OK. They went down," the 6 Underground star continued. "For them, it looked rather pleasant, but I got the hell out of there just in time. But everyone was OK and that's all that matters."

